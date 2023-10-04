Former Grimsley QB talks after state says team lost championship to ineligible team

The NCHSAA said New Bern’s championship last year is vacated, but Grimsley doesn’t get to claim the title.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It'd been a rough week for Grimsley's football program. It has nothing to do with a game this season, but rather, the most important one last season, the 2022 4A state championship game.

The Whirles found out the team they lost to in that title game, New Bern, had to forfeit all its wins including the state championship.

Former senior quarterback Ryan Stephens led the Whirles to the title game. The 2022 season was his first and only season at Grimsley. He transferred in from Southeast Guilford.

"It sucks, you know, we did all that work," said Stephens.

Grimsley came into the 2022 4A state championship game undefeated.

“Week in and week out we’re battling injuries and we get to the state championship game, and it’s not even equal from the jump, said Stephens.

The Whirles lost to New Bern on December 9th. It was not only the biggest game of Stephens' career, it was also his 18th birthday.

"On my birthday I’m in class doing the right thing," said Stephens. "Coach Brown always preaches 'do the right thing'. We never took practice for granted. We never took anything for granted and then got someone who is a little dishonest."

About 10 months later, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced New Bern had academically ineligible student-athletes on its roster. It forced the program to give up all its wins including that state title.

"They’re saying we’re undefeated, 16-0, but it is still sad knowing that we could’ve potentially played another team," said Stephens. "It could have been a different outcome, a different perspective, you just never know now."