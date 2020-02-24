GREENSBORO, N.C. — Northwest Guilford's Christian Hampton shattered the backboard during a game.

“I’ve never done anything like that in my life," said North West Guilford Senior Christian Hampton.

It wasn't at his school. It happened at Grimsley High School.

“My immediate reaction was, 'Is he okay?', because when something like that happened, I was scared and concerned for the kid," said Coach Darren Corbett, who is the men's basketball coach at Grimsley. "My next reaction was, 'Where we going to finish this game?'."

The Vikings and Whirlies finished the game the next day at Dudley High School.

"We still won the game, that was the most important thing for us," said Corbett.

Coach Corbett said it's been tough for his team to go on without a key piece of equipment.

“It's been inconvenient for us to tell you the truth."

The Whirlies are 9-1 at home this season and in the playoffs.

"We had to practice on half a court on Monday and then Tuesday we played at UNCG and that took the home court advantage away from us that we earned," said Corbett. "The kids are resilient, so they’ve been able to adjust to it.”

Luckily for Grimsley, the backboard was under warranty, but Athletic Director Ethan Albright said it cost the school a significant amount of money to play on another court.

Grimsley got it's new backboard installed on Monday. The Whirlies host a first-round championship game Tuesday night against McDowell at 6:30 p.m.

“We need it," said Corbett. "We haven’t had full court in our own gym in 10 days."