Grizzlies confirm Morant will be out for 'at least' 2 games after livestream appears to show him holding a gun

Ja Morant's livestream has caught the attention of the NBA, who are investigating the incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that Ja Morant will be "away from the team" for two games after he started a livestream on Instagram early Saturday morning and flashed what appeared to be a gun on camera.

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

The livestream early Saturday morning by the Grizzlies superstar comes just days after a New York Times article that looks deeper into some eyebrow raising off-court actions in recent months, including an altercation at his Memphis home with a high schooler and another incident with a mall employee.

Ja Morant was allegedly seen showing off a gun in his IG Live this morning. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zOuopMbpCb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 4, 2023

In addition, Morant drew negative attention to his off-court actions after a report from The Athletic claimed associates of Morant had an altercation with members of the Indiana Pacers after a Jan. 29 game.

The report also says that a slow moving SUV, allegedly with Morant in it, shined a laser on some of the Pacers, who didn’t know if it might be attached to a gun.

The NBA investigated the incident, but could not find proof of any weapons. Morant tweeted that the Pacers reports were false.

4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. pic.twitter.com/mFEOvZ5MVY — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 4, 2023

On Sunday, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said the team would "support" Ja through "an ongoing healing process," but also that they were going to "hold him accountable."

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s IG Live video and the lack of clarity on when he’ll return and what he needs to do to rejoin the team pic.twitter.com/tmIIgpY8zU — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 6, 2023

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun on his IG Live video and concern about gun violence: “We take this very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/0sA8JNaszW — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 6, 2023

Morant seemed to have deleted both his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Saturday.

Ja Morant appears to have deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts. pic.twitter.com/cj0UhZ6KFC — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) March 4, 2023

Still, Morant has released a statement through NBA insiders sharing that he takes "full responsibility" for his actions and that he's going to "take some time away" in order to "get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress."

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant releases statement and says he is going to take time away to receive help: pic.twitter.com/5TxS7Qh3kJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2023

An NBA insider also shared a statement from Nike in which the company said they "appreciate Ja's accountability," supporting his prioritization of well-being.