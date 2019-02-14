Kyler Gregory scored a game-high 18 points in Guilford College’s 67-60 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball win over visiting Emory & Henry College Wednesday night. The Quakers (18-6, 12-3 ODAC) closed the game on a 7-0 run to seal their 15th win in 17 games.

Neither team led by more than seven points in an entertaining affair that featured five ties and nine lead changes. Most of the second half was a one- or two-possession game. Emory & Henry junior Daniel Spencer, who narrowly missed a triple-double, scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the second half and kept the Wasps (15-9, 8-7 ODAC) in the game despite clutch shots by the Quakers’ Jaylen Gore (11 points, 4 assists) and Carson Long (12 points, 4 assists).

Emory & Henry’s Tharon Suggs tied the game for the final time (60-60) with an off-balanced jumper that banked in off the glass with 3:10 left in regulation. After a timeout, Guilford’s sealed off the right side of the lane as Gore drove in for the go-ahead layup with 2:52 left. After a Spencer turnover at the other end, Gore drove and kicked to an open Gregory on the wing. His 15-foot jumper bumped Guilford’s lead to four with 2:07 remaining.

Emory & Henry missed its final four shots and Spencer missed two free throws with 68 seconds left that would have made it a one-possession game. Instead, Guilford recovered the rebound and the Wasps fouled Gore, who made both ends of a one-and-one with 32 seconds remaining.

Guilford’s Marcus Curry notched his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. He also had four assists. The Quakers had a 41-28 rebounding edge and held the Wasps to 38.6 percent field-goal shooting.

In addition to his 16 points, Spencer compiled eight rebounds, eight assists, and five steals in 37 productive minutes. Teammate Jarris Hendricks added 12 points and Suggs netted 11 for the visitors.

Coach Tom Palombo’s Quakers were ranked fourth in the NCAA Division III South Region Poll released earlier Wednesday. They close the regular season Saturday (2/16) at home against league-foe Washington and Lee University in Guilford’s Senior Day Game at 3:00 p.m. Guilford will open ODAC Tournament play February 21 at the Salem Civic Center. Tourney pairings will be announced on February 16.