GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford College's football game against Ferrum College has been pushed back a day due to the threat of heavy rain from Hurricane Michael, the school announced Wednesday.

The game, which was scheduled to be played Thursday night, will now be played Friday at 7 p.m. at Guilford College's Armfield Athletic Center.

This is the second time this season a Quakers football game has been rescheduled due to a hurricane. Guilford's matchup with Division I-FCS Davidson College was postponed two days because of Hurricane Florence.

This week's game will be Guilford's first Friday night matchup since 2008.

