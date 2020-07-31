'It's really been frustrating': Guilford County football players react to the season being pushed back

Guilford County athletes were planning to workout Aug 3. It has been pushed back indefinitely.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County athletes were set to start workouts on August 3rd, but it has been pushed back once again.

Whether high school senior athletes have a scholarship offer or not, they said it's frustrating to see workouts continue to be delayed in Guilford County.

"It's really been frustrating because going into your senior year, you expect so much, to be the best year of your high school career," said Lawson Albright, who is a tight end for Grimsley High School. "It's been pushed back since the spring,"

Albright is a tight end for Grimsley. He's committed to play for Northwestern University, but he still wants to experience a senior football season.

Zion Fleming is still looking for a scholarship. He's a senior quarterback for Southeast Guilford.

"It has me really anxious because I have to have a really good season if we have one," said Zion Fleming, who is a quarterback for Southeast Guilford."If we don't, I don't know how that's going to work out with recruiting or whatnot. This will probably be the most important season. I have to have the best season ever to get those offers coming in."

No matter what each athlete's reason is for playing, they all want to play.

"It's definitely easier compared to some of my teammates who are working hard this year to get a scholarship offer or are really close. It's nice knowing that I'm going somewhere but I know a lot of my teammate or my friends don't know where they're going and they really need this year."