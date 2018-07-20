GREENSBORO, N.C. – East Carolina University alumnus Harold Varner III will play this year’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today.

The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-20, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Varner entered the 2017 Wyndham Championship at No. 138 in the FedExCup point standings and in need of an excellent finish to move inside the top-125 positions and into the FedExCup playoffs which began the following weekend.

The Akron, Ohio native put himself in contention quickly with an opening-round 63 and fired four rounds in the 60s to finish tied for 10th place.

The top-10 finish moved him into the playoffs at No. 123. He finished tied for 20th at the Northern Trust the next weekend and moved onto the second round of the FedExCup playoffs, the Dell Technologies Championship, where he finished tied for 47th, and his season came to an end. He finished 90th in the final point standings.

Varner has three top-10 finishes this season. He tied for fifth at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, sixth last weekend at the John Deere Classic and tied for seventh at the PLAYERS Championship in May.

The third-year professional is 95th in the current FedExCup point standings and 172nd in the Official World Golf Rankings. He will make his third Wyndham Championship appearance next month; last year’s showing is the best of his two-previous tournaments here.

At East Carolina University, Varner was named Conference USA Player of the Year in 2012. He made the all-conference team three times, posting 18 career top-10 finishes in college. He won the Walmart First Tee Open in 2007 as a First Tee player with PGA TOUR Champions pro and teammate, Morris Hatalsky.

