Health coach gives healthy alternative Super Bowl snack ideas

Registered Dietitian, Alice Smith, said there are easy ways to have a healthy Super Bowl and not feel guilty on Monday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you think about the Super Bowl, many tend to think about the foods that come with it.

Well if you got that text to bring an appetizer over, or you're planning the party, Registered Dietitian and Certified Health Coach, Alice Smith, shared some healthy alternatives as you prepare.

"First of all it is possible to have a healthy Super Bowl with these options and these are some of my favorites," said Smith.

First up, a healthy baked chicken nugget.

"It's just five ingredients, you just bake them in the oven, and it's healthier and even more delicious than the fried option," she said.

Her second option is meatballs.

"These are super filling and definitely a great source of protein," she said. "I added nutritional yeast to these for a cheesy flavor, a little more protein, and then topped them with a no sugar added marinara sauce."

Third, she suggests sweet potato chips that are both creamy and savory.

"I love sweet potato chips, so you can make your own by roasting them, or you can purchase sliced sweet potatoes," she said. "I topped these with an avocado spread and sprinkled them with bacon and they are the perfect combination of salty and delicious, creamy, it hits the spot."

Fourth, a good veggie tray with an avocado dip.

"While you have your avocado out, you want to do a huge tray of veggies, and the more colorful, the more nutritious," she said. "Always have vegetables available to munch on because they will add a lot more nutrition and a lot less trans fat, saturated fat, you're going to have more vitamins, more minerals, more fiber, you're going to feel better afterward if you transition from some of these unhealthy options to some healthier versions."

You can find all of her recipes on her website here, or at www.aliceapproved.com.

Smith said she wants everyone to enjoy the Super Bowl events and added that there are other tips to have a healthy Super Bowl and not feel guilty on Monday.