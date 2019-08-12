RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State says sophomore forward Jericole Hellems has been released from a hospital and is in “good spirits” after an injury in Saturday's win at Wake Forest.

The team announced the news Sunday on its Twitter account. Hellems had fallen on a rebound attempt and banged the back of his head on the court with 28 seconds left.

He was alert but had to be carried from the court on a stretcher. He was then taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. Coach Kevin Keatts will address Hellems' status later in the week ahead of next Sunday's game at UNC Greensboro.

