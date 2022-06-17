Henry Guan wins 2022 AJGA Wyndham Invitational

The 2026 graduate secured the title at Sedgefield Country Club, finishing the 72-hole tournament at 7-under-par 273.

Greensboro, NC - Henry Guan of Dallas took the lead in round two and never looked back on his way to winning the Wyndham Invitational.

Guan started his round with a bogey on No. 1 but made up for it with birdies on Nos. 2 and 7, finishing the front nine at 1-over-par 36. Guan parred Nos. 10 and 11 before adding another birdie on No. 12 to get to a total of 18 on the week. Despite struggling down the stretch with three bogeys, Guan managed to hold on for the two-shot win.

Guan finished the tournament with rounds of 66-68-66-73 for a total of 7-under-par 273. Guan is currently ranked No. 53 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.

Cayden Pope of Lexington, Kentucky, had a phenomenal front nine with birdies on Nos. 2 and 9 and an eagle on No. 5. The back nine continued to handout bogeys across the field, with Pope carding four of his own on Nos. 10, 11, 14, and 18. The Auburn University commit finished the round at 1-under-par 69 and 5-under-par 275 for the tournament to secure solo second.

Michael La Sasso of Raleigh, North Carolina, had the low round of the day at 4-under-par 66. With a total score of 4-under-par 276, La Sasso finished solo third.

Jackson Koivun of San Jose, California, came in fourth at 2-under-par 278.

Two players shared the fifth place spot, Carson Kim of Fullerton, California and William Jennings of Greenville, South Carolina, at even par 280.

Eric Lee of Fullerton, California, finished seventh at 1-over-par 281.

Nicholas Gross of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and and Connor Williams of Escondido, California, finished T8 at 2-over-par 282.