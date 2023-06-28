High Point 9-year-old wins AAU National Diving Championship

Today we caught up with Catherine Ermis, about her journey to the Gold Medal.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One 9-year-old from High Point is making waves in the world of diving.

At just 7 years old, Catherine Ermis jumped head first into competitive diving. Fast forward two years later, and she's springboarded up rankings.

She recently competed in the AAU National Championships and brought home the gold.

Now, at 9. She's considered one of the best in the world, and she's got the hardware to prove it.

"My favorite part of diving is when I feel like I'm flying", Catherine Ermis said.

"Her brother started diving first, and we came to practice one day and she started heckling him from in the bleachers. Coach looked up and said if you think you can do this, come down and try. So she tried it for a couple of weeks and after that time. The coach was like hey, she's got some natural talent and we should pursue this, so here we are", is how Catherine's mother Elizabeth described her daughter's start in the sport.

Two summers later, Catherine made a big splash or should I say very little splash, on the competitive diving scene at this year's AAU National Championships.

"She kind of just came in and blew it out the water. She's amazing, this is definitely her calling, this is her talent she was given to do with her life", is what one of Catherine's coaches, Julee Waters said.

Catherine ended up coming home with the Gold Medal in the 9 and Under 3-meter springboard diving competition at the beginning of the month down in Orlando, Florida.