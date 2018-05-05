HIGH POINT, N.C.—The No. 16/17 High Point University women’s lacrosse advanced to the Big South Championship final with a 12-5 win over Campbell Friday afternoon at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers (16-2) scored the first six goals, including a pair by freshman Abby Hormes, to break open the game. HPU outshot the Camels (9-10), 37-19, and held a 27-20 advantage in ground balls.

High Point forced the Camels into 23 turnovers, led by redshirt-sophomore Hayley Norris, who caused a team-high four turnovers.

“I’m really proud of this group, I thought today was a reflection of how much they love each other and how much they enjoy playing together,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “I’m happy to see them all get out on the field and do what they know how to do, which is play as a team and play good lacrosse.”

Senior Brooke Stevens recorded two goals and assisted on two more goals to break the single-season HPU record with 47 assists. The previous record was held by Mackenzie Carroll with 46 in 2014.

Freshman Kaely Kyle recorded a hat trick, while junior Maggie Williams added three assists. Hormes and freshman Nicole Pugh each had two goals and an assist. Junior Samantha Herman tallied a pair of goals, while sophomore Ashley Britton also scored for the Panthers.

It was the 15th consecutive win for the Panthers, tied for the second-longest win streak in the nation.

Sunday’s final will be the fifth time the Panthers have advanced to the Big South final. HPU is 3-1 in Big South finals.

The Panthers will play Winthrop on Sunday in the Big South Championship at noon.

