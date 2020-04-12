"Being from where I’m from, a lot of dudes don’t make it": High Point Christian Grad signs contract extension worth up to $195 million with Miami HEAT

Bam Adebayo signed a five-year contract extension that could be worth up to $195 million.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Christian graduate, Bam Adebayo signed a contract extension with the Miami Heat. It's a five-year deal worth $163 million, possibly up to $195 million.

“Think about what you just said and really process that, that’s how I feel," said Bam Adebayo who is a center for the Miami HEAT. "An organization believes in me to where I’m worth 160 million possibly 200 mil.”

Before being drafted by the Miami HEAT in 2017 and before playing college ball at Kentucky, Adebayo went to high school at High Point Christian.

“Being from where I’m from a lot of dudes don’t make it," said Adebayo.

Adebayo has now made it, to the All-Star Game and the NBA Finals, but to win a championship, the Miami HEAT will be counting on Adebayo to lead the way.

“When you put it in that form the responsibly really kicks in and hits home," said Adebayo. "Now I have to figure out how to win how to get to the comfortability to raise that trophy.”

The goal is always to raise that trophy, but raising his pen to sign the contract, is a dream come true not only for Adebayo, but his mom too.

“It was one of the moments where you sit back," said Adebayo. "It's one of those things where you work for a situation, where you can take care of your mom forever. It was a beautiful moment for me.”