Jon Booth brings smiles to everyone he meets, including the High Point Hushpupies

Jon Booth doesn't allow his Down Syndrome diagnosis from doing what he loves

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Hushpuppies are a collegiate summer baseball team that provides opportunities for players to get some extra work after their college season wraps up.

Today, we learned that the star of the show does have his own jersey, but he's not technically on the roster.

Jon Booth may never get an at-bat or record an out for the High Point Hushpuppies, but that doesn't mean he's not a massive part of the team.

He serves as the team's official batboy all summer long.

"He's just a bundle of joy man, there's nothing that gets him down, he's always happy. He's just a great guy to be around, he gets the crowd fired up no matter what, he's just great", infielder Gavin Sentrell said.

Jon Booth is more excited to be a part of the High Point Hushpuppies than anyone else on the team.

"We're actually doing something that's actually bigger than baseball. A lot of teams don't understand those dynamics and this happens to be a team and a group of players and coaches that understand, when you see Jon, it's just a good day", said team owner, Nicholas Sturdifen.

Booth, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at a very young age, serves as the team batboy, and morale booster.

"I have learned more from him than he's probably ever learned from me. He's shown me I can manage a game and not be so uptight sometimes, because he's always happy, and always enjoying himself. Plus he's looking for approval like any player would", said Head Coach Rob Shore.

no matter what the scoreboard says, Jon Booth keeps the crowd energized and engaged. Whether they win or lose, the Hushpuppies understand, baseball is just a game, and loving life is the true home run.

"From the kid's perspective, they need to understand that there are greater things in this world outside the game of baseball. There's life that people have to deal with and when you spend time around Jon Booth you learn to love life a whole lot more. I hope that's what they're taking away from it because that's what I'm taking away from it", Shore said.