Huss becomes the 14th men's basketball head coach in program history.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University President Nido R. Qubein announced the hiring of Alan Huss as the new men's basketball head coach Monday inside the Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

"High Point University is a values-based university, and that was an important factor for us in selecting Alan Huss as the Men's Basketball Head Coach," President Qubein said. "Not only do Alan's values align with the University's, but Alan is also a proven leader and coach who comes to us literally from an Elite Eight finish at Creighton, where he has served as associate head coach. He knows the game as a player who reached the NCAA Tournament three times.

"And as an associate head coach, Alan is respected as one of the nation's top recruiters. We welcome Alan and his family to the HPU family, and we look forward to Alan's leadership, experience, and energy as we continue to build excellence in athletics at High Point University."

"I would like to thank President Qubein, for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the men's basketball program at High Point University," Huss said. "From the start of this process, it was evident that there is strong institutional alignment, from Dr. Qubein through Dan Hauser and the entire athletic department. I am humbled and excited to work towards elevating the men's basketball program to a championship level in line with the overall excellence at High Point University."

"Alan Huss is an elite basketball coach with the reputation and experience of a national recruiter and an exceptional teacher of the game," HPU Vice President/Athletic Director Dan Hauser said. "We are thrilled to have him lead our HPU Men's Basketball program to championship success. We welcome Alan and his wife Katie, and daughters Nicky and Mary, to the High Point University family."

Huss spent the last six seasons at his alma mater Creighton University under the leadership of head coach Greg McDermott. As an assistant, Huss worked closely with the power forwards, while also playing a big role in the development of the team's offense, scouting, and recruiting. Huss was elevated to associate head coach in 2021 after the Bluejays reached multiple program firsts.

In 2019-2020, Creighton won its first Big East regular season title after being picked seventh in the preseason. Huss was a vital part of Creighton's No. 7 nationally-ranked 2021-2022 recruiting class, which was the same season the Bluejays advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974. During the 2022-23 season, Huss helped guide the Bluejays to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1941 after a third-place finish in the Big East Conference.

In Huss' six seasons at Creighton, he helped shape and mold several players into some of the nation's top post players, including Martin Krampelj, Christian Bishop, and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Kalkbrenner — a junior on the 2022-23 team and key member of the USA Team that won the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup — was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

Before returning to his alma mater, Huss had a three-year stint at the University of New Mexico as an assistant coach. From 2014-17, the Lobos compiled 49 victories behind three straight MWC top-three recruiting classes. Alike opportunities at Creighton as an assistant coach, Huss had interim head coach duties.

Huss worked himself up the prep ranks before entering the college coaching realm at New Mexico. After spending four seasons at the helm of the prep program at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, he amassed an impressive 102-19 record for a team that was regularly ranked as one of the top high school programs in the nation. His record included a perfect 62-0 home record at Marsch Gymnasium. Huss coached more than three dozen Division I products at the high school level, including former NBA guard Darington Hobson.

Prior to his time at La Lumiere, Huss was the head coach at Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana, where he set the school record for wins in each of his final two seasons with the Eagles, as well as Decatur Christian.

In all, Huss coached four McDonald's All-Americans, and six NBA Draft picks, while recruiting three top-10 recruiting classes, coaching in three Geico High School National Tournaments and seven NCAA Tournaments.

Huss was a four-year member of the men's basketball team from 1997 to 2001. Playing under head coach Dana Altman and alongside future NBA star Kyle Korver, Huss was a part of three NCAA Tournament teams (1999-2001), two Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles (1999 & 2000), and one MVC regular-season title (1999). Huss totaled 94 games as a Bluejay with 39 starts. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in business administration from Creighton in 2002.

The 6-foot-9-inch Huss was a prep standout at North Kansas City High School. He averaged 26 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Hornets en route to All-Kansas City metro honors as a senior. Following his final season at North Kansas City High, he was selected to the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association and Missouri-Kansas All-Star games.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Huss and his wife Katie have two daughters, Nicky and Mary. He met Katie at Creighton as she was a 2002 graduate as well, while Nicky recently committed to play basketball at Truman State.

What They're Saying About Coach Huss

"I couldn't be more excited for Alan and his family as they begin a new chapter at High Point. His tireless work ethic and ability to evaluate talent, while developing the necessary relationships in recruiting is second to none. In his role as associate head coach, I have leaned heavily on Alan with virtually every decision we have made within our program. He has played an instrumental part in the sustained success of Bluejay basketball. He has great report with student-athletes, staff, and boosters. Alan, along with his wife Katie, and daughters, Nicky and Mary, will ingrain themselves in the High Point Community. He will implement a brand of basketball that Panther fans will enjoy. I wish Alan and High Point Basketball a tremendous amount of success moving forward." – Greg McDermott, Men's Basketball Head Coach, Creighton University

"I've been fortunate to know Alan for a long time and am very proud of him and excited he's getting this opportunity. He's a great young coach that's helped build an outstanding program at Creighton, first as a player and now as a coach. Alan has a wonderful family and will bring many leadership qualities to High Point's basketball program. I know he'll do an unbelievable job." — Dana Altman, Men's Basketball Head Coach, Oregon University