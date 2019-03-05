HIGH POINT, N.C. — Dante Bichette Jr. put on a show Thursday night, sending home three runs to give the High Point Rockers a 3-0 win over the defending champion Sugar Land Skeeters in the team's first home game in franchise history.

Bichette's first RBI came in the bottom of the 4th inning. He hit a fly ball deep to left field for the first home run in BB&T Point history. The first baseman later tacked on two more RBI when his single in the 8th brought home Myles Schroder and Hector Gomez.

Rockers pitcher Matt Sergey earned his first win of the season after six innings pitched with three strikeouts.

The Rockers improved to 4-3 on the season with Thursday's win. High Point hosts Sugar Land in game two of their series Friday at 7 p.m.