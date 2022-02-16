'I feel blessed to have had an amazing career' | High Point University men's basketball coach Tubby Smith steps down

Legendary coach Tubby Smith will step down for the rest of the season.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University announced Head Men's Basketball Coach Tubby Smith will step down for the rest of the season.

Smith's son, and current associate head coach, G.G. Smith will take over for his father for what's left of the 2021-2022 season and the 2022-2023 season.

After contracting COVID-19 twice, in less than a year, and being away from the team for an extended period of time, the head coach felt it was the appropriate time to step down.

"I feel blessed to have had an amazing career leading, coaching and teaching great young men at first-class institutions," Smith explained. "Working at my alma mater during this stage of my career has been a dream."

High Point University hired Smith in 2018 to serve as the head coach. He played for the team from 1969 to 1973.

Before his hiring at HPU, Smith was head coach at six institutions, including Memphis, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kentucky, Georgia, and Tulsa.

The university named the basketball court at the new Nido & Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference center after Smith and inducted him into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.

"As a coach, Tubby has impacted the game of basketball in measurable and meaningful ways," said HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein.

Smith will continue to be involved with HPU through the end of the year with alumni and community engagement.

The Panthers have five more games to play this season.