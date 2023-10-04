High Point University students worked at the Masters

A cohort of High Point University students made their way to Augusta, Georgia, to work at the Masters. What resulted was a challenging, yet rewarding experience.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Attending the Masters is one thing, but for Megan Hovey and Marissa Del Priore, working at the masters was something different altogether.

"To say like, I was not only able to not only go but also see the inside operations and see how it all folds out on the inside working to that every patron can have a really great experience was so, so cool," said Hovey.

A cohort of college students, that included High Point University undergradutes like Hovey and Del Priore, had the opportunity to go down to Augusta, Georgia.

"Some of us at High Point worked more in merchandise sales so in the main golf shop, whether it be grabbing things or like a cashier position and some of us worked in hospitality, so that’s what i did, so in different suite i was serving patrons and just making sure they were having a rally great experience," Hovey said.

"Right when 7 o’clock hits the doors are going to open we have patrons coming in, running around the store trying to get everything they can before the gates open to the course, and basically my day just consists of talking to people, helping the patrons get different types of clothing," Said Del Priore.

Of course, what is The Masters without the signature sights and sounds?

“I’m also a huge jordan speith fan. I was like right on the little fence line and he got so close to me and I was like, "Oh my gosh!” But I have to maintain my composure, right," Hovey said.

"Your lunch break and any breaks you take during the day, you are walking the Augusta National Golf Course, like that is crazy. I was able to see Tiger Woods while drinking coffee which is absurd," Del Priore said.

Be it for work or for fun, the Masters continually proves to be a transcendent experience.