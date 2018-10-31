PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Local high school football teams have moved their varsity games up to Thursday night because of the threat of rain this Friday.
Below, is a running list of this week's changes:
Southwestern Randolph vs. Southeast Guilford, Thursday at 7 pm
Eastern Alamance vs. McMichael, Thursday at 7 pm
Graham vs. Reidsville, Thursday at 7pm
Mount Tabor vs. Dudley, Thursday at 7:30 pm
Western Alamance vs. Northern Guilford, Thursday at 7:30pm
Morehead vs. Rockingham County, Thursday at 7:30 pm
