The 2019 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Games will be held Monday through Wednesday in Greensboro.

Game Schedule:

Monday:

(6:30pm) Girls Basketball at Greensboro Coliseum

Triad HS Alums On West Girls Roster

*Elle Sutphin (East Surry)

*Lyrik Thorne (Ledford)

*Shaunae Sawyers (Mount Airy)

*Head Coach Shane Slate (North Surry)

(8:30pm) Boys Basketball at Greensboro Coliseum

Triad Alums On West Boys Roster:

*Keyshaun Langley (SW Guilford)

*Themus Fulks (North Davidson)

*Dhieu Deing (HP Central)

*Jay'den Turner (SW Guilford)

*Gavin Rains (Wheatmore)

*Head Coach Mike Muse (East Forsyth)

Tuesday:

(6:30pm) Girls Soccer at Macpherson Stadium

(8:30pm) Boys Soccer at Macpherson Stadium

Wednesday:

(8pm) Football at Jamieson Stadium (Grimsley HS)

Triad Alums On West Football Roster

*Tevin Yellock (Southern Alamance)

*Alex Gowda (Eastern Guilford)

*Jack Olds (West Forsyth)

*KeAndre Buyna (Reagan)

*Quayon Gilbert (East Forsyth)

*Josh Robinson (Eastern Alamance)

*Ethan Evans (North Surry)

*Maddox Johnson (North Davidson)

*Larry Williams (Southern Alamance)

*Xzavian McIntyre (Ragsdale)

*Michael White Jr. (West Forsyth)

*Devante Lambert (Ragsdale)

*Braxton Henderson (Eastern Guilford)

*Adam Callahan (SW Randolph)

*Devonte Washington (Reagan)

*Jalen Shelf (East Forsyth)

*Josh Hayward (Eastern Guilford)

*Blake Stephens (North Davidson)

*Johnny Boykin Assistant Coach (Ragsdale)