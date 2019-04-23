CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — He's one the top high school basketball players in the country and he has choosen his favorite shade of blue -- and it's Carolina blue.

Cole Anthony, a 6-3 guard from New York, signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of North Carolina (UNC) and play basketball for Roy Williams' Tar Heels, according to a news release from UNC.

Anthony currently attends Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. and previously attended Archbishop Molloy High School in New York.

Cole Anthony at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

Photo: Randy Sartin, OHA

Roy Williams released this statement about recruiting Cole Anthony to sign:

“We’re thrilled with Cole’s decision to attend North Carolina,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams. “He is one of the most complete point guards I have ever recruited. He has all the physical skills, but he has a competitiveness, a toughness and a savvy that I really like. I first saw him as a ninth-grader and since then he has gotten better and better and I know he will continue to improve. He comes from a great family. His parents (Greg Anthony and Crystal McCrary-McGuire) are very involved in his life and are fantastic people. We couldn’t be happier that Cole and his family are joining our Carolina Basketball family.”

Anthony earned Most Valuable Players honors at the 2019 McDonald’s All-America Game (14 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and the Jordan Brand Classic (25/6/6), and led Team USA with 25 points and eight rebounds in a 93-87 win over Team World in the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore.

Now that he's made the 'which shade blue' decision, we'll have to see how he feels about our NC barbecue!