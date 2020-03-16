ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System announced Monday all high school students will have Chromebooks when E-learning begins Thursday.

According to school staff, teachers will work with students online during the mandated school closure.

This comes after Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order to close all public schools in North Carolina for two weeks.

RELATED: Governor Roy Cooper issues executive order to close all public schools in North Carolina

“We are working on efforts to deal with these challenges, from changes to unemployment insurance to special funding from the state and federal government to help get us through this," Cooper said in a presser Saturday.

OTHER STORIES:

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Coronavirus real-time updates

RELATED: NC coronavirus updates: 33 cases reported statewide

RELATED: Coronavirus peak will be between April and August according to global health experts

RELATED: Coronavirus creativity: Greensboro high school senior creates free babysitting service