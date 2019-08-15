Players and Coaches from the six Alamance County High Schools gathered this afternoon for their annual Media Day.
Regular Season Week One Games:
Western Alamance vs. Southern Alamance
Eastern Alamance vs. Graham
Cummings vs. Williams
Interview With Western Alamance Head Coach Jeff Snuffer
Interview With Southern Alamance Head Coach Fritz Hessenthaler
Interview With Eastern Alamance Head Coach John Kirby
Interview With Williams Head Coach Jim McGill
Interview With Cummings Head Coach Derrick Jones
Interview With Graham Head Coach Derek Bryant