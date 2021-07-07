Breon Pass named 2020-2021 NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year

Pass was a two-sport standout for the Rams in Football and Basketball.

Raleigh, N.C.--The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the 2020-2021 winner of the Pat Best Memorial Trophy as the NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year. The award is in its 36th year.

This year’s winner is a three-time State Champion in Football and East-West All-Star Game Selection in Basketball, Breon Pass from Reidsville High School.

Pass was a two-sport standout for the Rams in Football and Basketball. Pass helped Reidsville’s football team to three straight State Championships, capping off his football career with Most Outstanding Offensive Player honors in the 2A State Championship Game this year. Pass caught five passes for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help seal the victory.

Perhaps his most impressive accolades came on the basketball court. Pass led the Ramd to a 26-3 record, bowing out in the third round to the eventual State Champions from Farmville Central. He averaged 21.1 points per game, 7.4 rebounds a game and 7.3 assists per contest. He also became one of a select list of players to reach 50 points in a single game when he led the Rams to a 92-90 comeback win over Salisbury in the Big Shots MLK Tourney Town Showcase, scoring 50 points while grabbing 11 rebounds in the Game.