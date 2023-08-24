Friday night football in the heat, Triad coaches and trainers have their radar up

Football players are back to the gridiron Friday night. Their return comes on what could be the hottest day of the year.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Triad football players and coaches will return to the gridiron Friday night on what could be the hottest day of the year.

Coaches and trainers say safety is their number one priority, that's why many have decided to push their games back by thirty minutes to an hour.

Typical start time is 7:00 p.m. but Friday Cummings High School will play Western Alamance High School at 7:30 p.m.

However, Cummings head coach David Grimm says it will be a game time decision, if he feels it's still too hot outside at 7:30 p.m. the game could be postponed even longer.

"That's the number one priority for any of us and that's what keeps us up all night, late night is making sure that our players are safe. And I would think that any coach in America would be saying this right now that safety is the number one priority for our players," said Grimm.

Players like Senior Bramond McRae say playing in the heat has its own set of challenges.

"Cramping comes with sweating and all of that. So, just like the heat, plus you're playing, and you get extra hot so that doesn't go right," explained McRae.

Jonathan Paylor is also a Senior he says they've been getting acclimated to the heat all summer.

"You've got to get water in, so take a lot of water in. And overall, you have to prepare for things like this so for a long time what we do here, we do CAV runs just to prepare for the heat. So, it lets you know that okay if you can run this long in the heat then you know that you can play in the type of heat like that and sustain that," recalled Paylor.

The North Iredell vs. Starmount game is set to start at 8:00 p.m. Friday night. Starmount athletic officials say they're expecting a big crowd as they honor longtime coach, B.W. Holt.

Starmount school leaders say they'll have a cooling station, their athletic trainer, and extra EMS on duty in case of an emergency.

While several schools have pushed their games back, some are sticking with their original kick off time.

As of Thursday night, Page High School will take on Reidsville High School at 7:30 p.m. in Rockingham County.

Lindsey Braddock is the head athletic trainer at Page High School. She says she will be keeping an eye out for signs of heat related illnesses which include cramps, headache, or nausea.

She says she's adding to the list of precautions she already takes.