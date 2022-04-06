D.H. Conley wins 4A Softball Title with 3-0 shut out of East Forsyth

The Eagles finished up the year 27-3. The Eagles were 14-0 and champions in the Central Piedmont 4A.

DURHAM, NC – D.H. Conley won back-to-back elimination games to take the 4A State Championship Series from East Forsyth two games to one. The Vikings scratched out three runs and got a combined four-hit shutout from Olivia Hadnott and Emma Adams to triumph in Game 3 by a 3-0 score.

Hadnott was outstanding for the first six innings of the contest striking out 11 Eagles and only allowing four hits and a pair of walks. Adams came in to close the final inning after getting the win in Game 2. She struck out one batter without allowing a baserunner to pick up the save. Adams was selected as the Series Most Valuable Player pitching 15 innings for the Vikings, striking out eight and picking up a win and a save from the circle. She also went 3 for 7 with an RBI in the series to help the Viking cause.

Neither team could muster any offense through the first three and a half innings, but after pitching 17 innings in the first two and a half games combined, East Forsyth’s Kierston Deal gave up three runs in the next two innings, the fourth and fifth of Game 3, which lifted the Vikings to their fourth fast-pitch State Championship. Deal finished the series with 40 strikeouts pitching all 20 innings of the series for the Eagles.

The first run of the game came in the fourth when Nichols was hit by a pitch and then stole second and third before a one-out RBI single by Adams gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead. The Vikings added a pair in the fifth as Riley Trueblood singled to lead off the inning before stealing second. Her sister Mia Trueblood smacked a triple to left to make it 2-0 and Knight rapped a triple to right to make it 3-0.

East Forsyth finished up the year 27-3. The Eagles were 14-0 and champions in the Central Piedmont 4A. They won the Western Regional Championship for the second straight year.

congrats to @eastfosb on a great season. Pitcher @DealKierston is one of the best softball players I've ever covered during my time here at @WFMY News 2. Best of luck in the future and looking forward to following your playing career with @OU_Softball .@WFMYhss @EastFoAthletics pic.twitter.com/fdA2fBt3tw — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) June 4, 2022