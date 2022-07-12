East Forsyth softball pitcher up for National Player of the Year, but needs your votes!

Kernersville athlete Kierston Deal is one of the most talented high school softball players in the country.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One Kernersville athlete is in the running for National Player of the Year honors, and you have a chance to help her bring home the title.

East Forsyth's Kierston Deal is one of the most talented high school softball pitchers in the country.

She was already named the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of North Carolina.

With the public's help, she's hoping to add National Player of the Year to her resume.

"Just coming out of high school and showing the community of Kernersville and the state of North Carolina has talent here, and hard work does pay off," Deal said.

Deal may be humble like an underdog, but she's one of the country's best softball players.

"This year, I was announced the Gatorade 2022 Player of the Year for the state of North Carolina. That was definitely an amazing experience and accomplishment for me, and all my family, mentors, and coaches around me. I think that was a pretty cool way to cap off my high school career," she said.

The accolades keep rolling in for the Oklahoma commit.

But she needs the Triad's help.

Deal is one of 20 players from around the country that you can vote for ScoreBookLive's Player of the Year poll.

"I just want to thank everybody who voted, and want to encourage everyone to keep voting...so last year, extra innings voted me the number one player in the country, so this year being voted national player of the year, I think that'll be a great accomplishment for sure," Deal said.

So click on this link, scroll until you see the list of names to choose from, and make your vote count! Voting ends Tuesday night!