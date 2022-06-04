Eastern Alamance gets past North Buncombe 3-2 to win NCHSAA 3A Softball Championship

This is the Eagles second State Title in the past four seasons.

GREENSBORO, NC – The Eagles from Eastern Alamance got more late inning heroics to close out the 2022 3A State Championship Series, beating North Buncombe 3-2 in Game 2 and sweeping the series. Eastern took advantage of a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh inning in a 2-2 tie, scoring the winning run without the benefit of a hit and capturing the Eagles’ second fast-pitch State Championship.

With the score knotted at two, Helton walked to lead off the seventh inning and used her speed to steal second base before advancing to third on a wild pitch. With two outs in the inning, Helton slid in safely at home on a wild pitch to put her team in front for good 3-2.

The Eagles launched their sweep bid in the top of the first with a pair of runs. Makiya Graves opened the game with a single through the right side and Kenna Rae Dark drew a walk to put two on with no one out. Graves was thrown out at third, but Dark was able to score on a throwing error that allowed Kyra Helton to third. Helton later scampered home on a wild pitch to go up 2-0.

North Buncombe answered the Eastern early barrage with a run of their own in the first. Karlyn Pickens got on to lead off the inning when she was hit by a pitch, moving to third on a wild pitch. She then scored on another wild pitch, trimming the Eastern lead to 2-1. The Black Hawks picked up another run to tie the game at two in the sixth, plating a run on a throwing error in the inning.