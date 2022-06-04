Eastern Alamance gets past North Buncombe 3-2 to win NCHSAA 3A Softball Championship

GREENSBORO, NC – The Eagles from Eastern Alamance got more late inning heroics to close out the 2022 3A State Championship Series, beating North Buncombe 3-2 in Game 2 and sweeping the series. Eastern took advantage of a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh inning in a 2-2 tie, scoring the winning run without the benefit of a hit and capturing the Eagles’ second fast-pitch State Championship.
With the score knotted at two, Helton walked to lead off the seventh inning and used her speed to steal second base before advancing to third on a wild pitch. With two outs in the inning, Helton slid in safely at home on a wild pitch to put her team in front for good 3-2.
The Eagles launched their sweep bid in the top of the first with a pair of runs. Makiya Graves opened the game with a single through the right side and Kenna Rae Dark drew a walk to put two on with no one out. Graves was thrown out at third, but Dark was able to score on a throwing error that allowed Kyra Helton to third. Helton later scampered home on a wild pitch to go up 2-0.
North Buncombe answered the Eastern early barrage with a run of their own in the first. Karlyn Pickens got on to lead off the inning when she was hit by a pitch, moving to third on a wild pitch. She then scored on another wild pitch, trimming the Eastern lead to 2-1. The Black Hawks picked up another run to tie the game at two in the sixth, plating a run on a throwing error in the inning.
Pickens was outstanding in the circle for North Buncombe, striking out 14 batters and allowing just one earned run on two hits. She was outdueled by Dark who pitched seven innings in game two with 8 strikeouts and just two runs given up in her 99 pitches.