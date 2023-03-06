Eastern Alamance wins 3A State Soccer Championship with win over South Point

Eastern Alamance wrapped 2023 with a staggering 137 goals scored compared to just eight goals allowed.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO – Back in February, the Eastern Alamance Eagles tied their season opener 1-1 with Chapel Hill. Since that game, they have rattled off 20 straight wins and allowed just seven goals including Saturday’s 4-0 win against South Point in the 3A NCHSAA State Championship Game at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

In the title game, senior Molly Widderich found the net twice and added an assist to earn MVP honors. Sophomore Abby Brinker added the other two goals for the Eagles. Widderich finished the 2023 season with 54 goals and Brinker had 34.

Eastern Alamance wrapped 2023 with a staggering 137 goals scored compared to just eight goals allowed.

The win gives Eastern Alamance its first NCHSAA Women’s Soccer Title in their third trip to the championship game. The Eagles lost 2-0 to Lake Norman Charter last season and 4-0 to High Point Central in 1998.

The South Point Red Raiders also came into the contest undefeated and riding a 19-game winnings streak. The Eagles were the first team all season to score more than two goal against the Red Raiders.