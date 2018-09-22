GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- Football isn't the only competitive Friday night game. The WFMY News 2 Game of the Week Poll is always popping. And now, the votes are in!

This week's Friday Football Fever Game of the Week Winner is Wheatmore vs. Trinity! The Randolph County rivalry got 7,274 votes for 48 percent of the vote. Wheatmore (5-1) will travel to Trinity (4-1) for what should be a barn burner between Pac 7 Conference foes! More than 15,000 people voted in this week's poll.

Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Every Friday starting at 11:14 p.m.

