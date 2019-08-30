Friday Football Fever Week Two Scores & Highlights

Western Alamance vs. Williams

SW Guilford vs. East Forsyth

Randleman vs. SW Randolph

Rockingham County vs. Eastern Randolph

Davie County vs. North Davidson

Trinity vs. Eastern Guilford

Starmount vs. East Surry

Northern Guilford vs. Page

Dudley vs. Ragsdale

South Stokes vs. Walkertown

Grimsley vs. Asheboro

Wheatmore vs. East Davison

Western Guilford vs. NW Guilford

Reidsville vs. McMichael

West Stokes vs. Mount Airy

Southern Guilford vs. Providence Grove

Cummings vs. Eastern Alamance

Carver vs. HP Andrews

North Surry vs. Elkin

Glenn vs. Mount Tabor

Graham vs. Southern Alamance

Parkland vs. HP Central

NE Guilford vs. Smith

Oak Grove vs. Jordan-Matthews

West Davidson vs. South Davidson

East Wilkes vs. Surry Central

Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central

Morehead vs. Martinsville

North Forsyth vs. Reagan

West Forsyth vs. Mooresville

Oxford Webb vs. SE Guilford

Reynolds vs. Orange

North Wake vs. HP Christian

Atkins vs. Chatham Central

Chapel Hill vs. Bartlett Yancey

North Iredell vs. Forbush

