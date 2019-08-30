Friday Football Fever Week Two Scores & Highlights
Western Alamance vs. Williams
SW Guilford vs. East Forsyth
Randleman vs. SW Randolph
Rockingham County vs. Eastern Randolph
Davie County vs. North Davidson
Trinity vs. Eastern Guilford
Starmount vs. East Surry
Northern Guilford vs. Page
Dudley vs. Ragsdale
South Stokes vs. Walkertown
Grimsley vs. Asheboro
Wheatmore vs. East Davison
Western Guilford vs. NW Guilford
Reidsville vs. McMichael
West Stokes vs. Mount Airy
Southern Guilford vs. Providence Grove
Cummings vs. Eastern Alamance
Carver vs. HP Andrews
North Surry vs. Elkin
Glenn vs. Mount Tabor
Graham vs. Southern Alamance
Parkland vs. HP Central
NE Guilford vs. Smith
Oak Grove vs. Jordan-Matthews
West Davidson vs. South Davidson
East Wilkes vs. Surry Central
Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central
Morehead vs. Martinsville
North Forsyth vs. Reagan
West Forsyth vs. Mooresville
Oxford Webb vs. SE Guilford
Reynolds vs. Orange
North Wake vs. HP Christian
Atkins vs. Chatham Central
Chapel Hill vs. Bartlett Yancey
North Iredell vs. Forbush
Related: Week One FFF Scores & Highlights