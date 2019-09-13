North Davidson vs. Oak Grove
SE Guilford vs. Grimsley
NW Guilford vs. Northern Guilford
Parkland vs. East Forsyth
West Forsyth vs. Hp Central
Charlotte Country Day vs. HP Christian
Eastern Randolph vs. Asheboro
Montgomery Central vs. Randleman
Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance
Wheatmore vs. Western Guilford
Walkertown 47 Bishop McGuiness 0 (F)
Surry Central vs.. East Surry
Page vs. Eastern Guilford
Rockingham County vs. Reidsville
Ragsdale vs. Sw Guilford
Mount Tabor vs. Reynolds
Hillside vs. Dudley
Carver 18 South Davidson 12 (F)
Lexington vs. Central Davidson
Graham vs. Western Alamance
Southern Guilford vs. Smith
West Davidson vs. Ledford
North Stokes vs. West Stokes
South Stokes vs. McMichael
Alleghany vs. Mount Airy
Providence Grove vs. SW Randolph
Morehead vs. Atkins
Glenn vs. North Forsyth
Davie County vs. West Rowan
Starmount vs. Forbush
Williams vs. Orange
Thomasville vs.. Salisbury
WS Prep vs. East Wilkes
North Moore vs. Trinity
Bartlett Yancey vs. East Chapel Hill
Cummings vs. Leesville Road
Related:: FFF Week 3 Top Five Plays