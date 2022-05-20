x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Friday's NCHSAA & NCISAA Baseball and Softball Playoffs Scores and Highlights

Defending Champion Randleman was among tonight's winners beating East Surry 10-0

More Videos

NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs Fourth Round Games:

4A West: #1 Providence 4  #13 West Forsyth 3 (F)

2A West: #1 Randleman 10  #4 East Surry 0 (F)

2A West: #19 Trinity vs. #15 Community School of Davidson

1A West: #5 Union Academy 7 #1 South Stokes 0 (F)

1A West: #18 Uwharrie Charter vs. #3 Cherryville

NCHSAA Softball Playoffs Fourth Round Games:

4A West: #5 East Forsyth vs. #1 Alexander Central

3A West: #4 Central Davidson vs. #1 East Lincoln

3A East: #1 Eastern Alamance 4  #12 Person 3 (F)

2A West: #5 West Stokes 1  #1 Providence Grove 0 (F)

1A West: #11 South Stokes vs. #2 East Wilkes

1A West: #1 South Stanly 9  #13 Starmount 1 (F)

NCISAA Baseball Playoffs (Best-of-Three Game Series)

3A Game 1: #1 Southlake Christian 12  #3 HP Christian 1 (F)

2A Game 1: #1 The Burlington School 12  #2 Westchester Country Day 1 (F)

NCISAA Softball Playoffs (Best-of-Three Game Series)

3A Game 1: #1 HP Christian 3  #2 Hickory Grove Christian 1 (F)