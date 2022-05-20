Friday's NCHSAA & NCISAA Baseball and Softball Playoffs Scores and Highlights

NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs Fourth Round Games:
4A West: #1 Providence 4 #13 West Forsyth 3 (F)
2A West: #1 Randleman 10 #4 East Surry 0 (F)
2A West: #19 Trinity vs. #15 Community School of Davidson
1A West: #5 Union Academy 7 #1 South Stokes 0 (F)
1A West: #18 Uwharrie Charter vs. #3 Cherryville
NCHSAA Softball Playoffs Fourth Round Games:
4A West: #5 East Forsyth vs. #1 Alexander Central
3A West: #4 Central Davidson vs. #1 East Lincoln
3A East: #1 Eastern Alamance 4 #12 Person 3 (F)
2A West: #5 West Stokes 1 #1 Providence Grove 0 (F)
1A West: #11 South Stokes vs. #2 East Wilkes
1A West: #1 South Stanly 9 #13 Starmount 1 (F)
NCISAA Baseball Playoffs (Best-of-Three Game Series)
3A Game 1: #1 Southlake Christian 12 #3 HP Christian 1 (F)
2A Game 1: #1 The Burlington School 12 #2 Westchester Country Day 1 (F)
NCISAA Softball Playoffs (Best-of-Three Game Series)
3A Game 1: #1 HP Christian 3 #2 Hickory Grove Christian 1 (F)