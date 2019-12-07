SW Guilford High School is excited to announce that Greg Vlazny has been named the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach.

Coach Vlazny is a former assistant under Guy Shavers for the past 12 seasons and was a big part of our two Men’s Basketball State Championship Teams in 2017 and 2019.

Greg taught English at Southwest Guilford up until January when he resigned to take the Sport Director job for the Jamestown Youth League. Greg will be returning to Southwest Guilford this fall to teach in our OCS Department.

Coach Vlazny is a graduate of Cary Academy first senior class in 2001 where he played basketball and soccer and was the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.

Greg then continued his basketball playing career at UNCG and graduated in 2007. Greg and his wife Brisa have four kids Caden (12), Brielle (10), Nolan (7) and Lincoln (1).