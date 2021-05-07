Students, parents, faculty, and fans were out in droves to send the Whirlies to Chapel Hill, in hopes of capturing the school's first state title since 1960.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a big day for the Grimsley Senior High Whirlies, and in my opinion there's nothing better than high school on a Friday night.

And the Grimsley community proved that they feel the exact same way. Students, parents, faculty, and fans were out in droves to send the Whirlies off to Chapel Hill in hopes of capturing the school's first state title since 1960.

The overwhelming excitement was so widespread that the limited tickets that were sold out early this week.

According to Whirlies' Athletic Director and alum Ethan Albright, the support has been overwhelming.

"What it told me is that their is huge demand to come watch Grimsley play, and I love it."

The support was so great, the North Carolina High School Sports Association (NCHSAA) had to add more tickets for sale.

Due to COVID restrictions the NCHSAA were only going to allow 10% of Keenan Stadium's 50,000 plus in for the game. However late Thursday evening the NCHSAA added more tickets for sale, and that's something everyone is happy to hear, especially the Head of the Whirlies' Booster Club Brandy Adams is glad to hear.

"We're just super excited that they were able to release more tickets. And tickets are available now, still. We're just excited to be able to support the team and the community."

The Whirlies kickoff at 7pm vs Cardinal Gibbons at Keenan Stadium on the campus of the UNC-Chapel Hill.