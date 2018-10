High School Football Game Changes Due To Potential Weather On Friday

Glenn vs. East Forsyth (7:30pm Thursday)

Page vs. Grimsley (7:30pm Thursday)

Parkland vs. Mount Tabor (7:30pm Thursday)

Eastern Randolph vs. Randleman (7pm Thursday)

Western Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance (7pm Thursday)

Reynolds vs. Reagan (7pm Thursday)

North Surry vs. West Stokes (7pm Thursday)

Mount Airy vs. Bishop McGuinness (7:30pm Thursday)

Dudley vs. North Forsyth (7pm Thursday)

West Davidson vs. Lexington (7pm Thursday)

Northern Guilford vs. Morehead (7:30pm Thursday)

Southern Alamance vs. Southern Guilford (7:30pm Thursday)

West Forsyth vs. Davie County (7:30p Thursday)

Bartlett Yancey vs. Reidsville (7:30pm Thursday)

Thomasville vs. Oak Grove (7:30pm Thursday)

McMichael vs. NE Guilford (7:30pm Thursday)

East Davidson vs. Ledford (7:30pm Thursday)

SE Guilford vs. Burlington Williams (7:30pm Thursday)

Ashe County vs. West Wilkes (7:30pm Thursday)

Forbush vs. Walkertown (7:30pm Thursday)

Elkin at East Wilkes (7:30pm Thursday)

West Montgomery vs. North Rowan (7:30pm Thursday)

Eastern Guilford vs. Orange (7pm Thursday)

Person vs. Rockingham County (7:30pm Thursday)

