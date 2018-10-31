PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Local high school football teams have moved their varsity games up to Thursday night because of the threat of rain this Friday.

Below, is a running list of this week's changes:

Southwestern Randolph vs. Southeast Guilford, Thursday at 7 pm

Eastern Alamance vs. McMichael, Thursday at 7 pm

Graham vs. Reidsville, Thursday at 7pm

Mount Tabor vs. Dudley, Thursday at 7:30 pm

Western Guilford vs. Smith, Thursday at 7:30pm

Western Alamance vs. Northern Guilford, Thursday at 7:30pm

Southern Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford, Thursday at 7:30pm

Burl. Williams vs. Southern Alamance, Thursday at 7:30pm

Morehead vs. Rockingham County, Thursday at 7:30 pm

Jordan Matthews vs. Providence Grove, Thursday at 7:30pm

South Stokes vs. North Stokes, Thursday at 7pm

© 2018 WFMY