Ryan White throws no-hitter, Randleman wins 2A State Baseball Championship

BURLINGTON – Ryan White pitched a nearly flawless game, striking out 11 and walking two as he no-hit R-S Central in the final game of the 2A State Baseball Championship Series, winning 4-0. Randleman’s win gives the Tigers their second State Championship in program history, the first since 2011. White was selected as the 2A State Championship Series MVP for his performance in the decisive Game 3.

R-S Central was nearly as good on the mound but could not contain Randleman in the bottom of the third inning. The Tigers struck for all four of their runs in the bottom of the third, doing all their damage with one out in the inning.

Kaden Ethier started the decisive rally with a single to center and Owen Strickland drew a walk before Trey Way singled to load the bases, setting the table for the Tigers. Hunter Atkins drew first blood, singling to center scoring a pair, chasing Hilltoppers’ starting pitcher Hayden Wheeler.

Kael Snethen came in for R-S Central and finished the game on the mound. He was greeted as Brooks Brannon doubled to bring in two more and push the Tigers’ lead to 4-0, both runs charged to Wheeler. For his part, Snethen only allowed three hits and did not walk a batter in the final 3.2 innings, giving R-S Central a chance late, but the Hilltoppers’ bats could not get going against White, as they went down in order in each of the final three innings.

R-S Central finished the season 17-4, they were 11-1 in the Southwestern 2A, winning the conference championship. The Hilltoppers reached the State Championship Series for the second time in program history, winning their second Western Regional Championship, their first since 2017.