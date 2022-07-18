Triad Players selected in 2022 Major League Baseball Draft

East Forsyth's Xavier Issac was the first local player drafted going 29th overall to Tampa Bay

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The 2022 MLB Draft is taking place from Sunday to Tuesday out in San Diego, California.

1st, 2nd, Compensation Picks and Competitive Balance Picks went down Sunday.

Rounds 3-10 took place Monday with Round 11-20 set for Tuesday.

The Triad was well represented during this years Draft.

1st Round:

29. Tampa Bay: Xavier Issac, 1B, East Forsyth HS

2nd Round

47. Chicago Cubs: Jackson Ferris, Pitcher, IMG Academy (Spent First Two HS Seasons at Mount Airy HS)

66. San Francisco Giants: Carson Whisenhunt, Pitcher, East Carolina

6th Round:

189. Boston Red Sox: Alex Hoppe, Pitcher, UNCG

191. Chicago White Sox: Eric Adler, Pitcher, Wake Forest

7th Round:

216. Tampa Bay Rays: Hogan Windish, 2B, UNCG

217. St. Louis Cardinals: Alex Iadisernia, OF, Elon

9th Round:

279. Boston Red Sox: Brooks Brannon, Catcher, Randleman HS

284. Tampa Bay Rays: Chris Villaman, Pitcher, Ledford HS & NC State

10th Round: