Triad Players selected in 2022 Major League Baseball Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft is taking place from Sunday to Tuesday out in San Diego, California.
1st, 2nd, Compensation Picks and Competitive Balance Picks went down Sunday.
Rounds 3-10 took place Monday with Round 11-20 set for Tuesday.
The Triad was well represented during this years Draft.
1st Round:
29. Tampa Bay: Xavier Issac, 1B, East Forsyth HS
2nd Round
47. Chicago Cubs: Jackson Ferris, Pitcher, IMG Academy (Spent First Two HS Seasons at Mount Airy HS)
66. San Francisco Giants: Carson Whisenhunt, Pitcher, East Carolina
6th Round:
189. Boston Red Sox: Alex Hoppe, Pitcher, UNCG
191. Chicago White Sox: Eric Adler, Pitcher, Wake Forest
7th Round:
216. Tampa Bay Rays: Hogan Windish, 2B, UNCG
217. St. Louis Cardinals: Alex Iadisernia, OF, Elon
9th Round:
279. Boston Red Sox: Brooks Brannon, Catcher, Randleman HS
284. Tampa Bay Rays: Chris Villaman, Pitcher, Ledford HS & NC State
10th Round:
293. Chicago Cubs: Brody McCullough, Pitcher, Sheets Memorial Christian HS & Wingate University