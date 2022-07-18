x
HS Baseball

Triad Players selected in 2022 Major League Baseball Draft

East Forsyth's Xavier Issac was the first local player drafted going 29th overall to Tampa Bay

The 2022 MLB Draft is taking place from Sunday to Tuesday out in San Diego, California.

1st, 2nd, Compensation Picks and Competitive Balance Picks went down Sunday.

Rounds 3-10 took place Monday with Round 11-20 set for Tuesday.

The Triad was well represented during this years Draft.

1st Round:

29.  Tampa Bay:  Xavier Issac, 1B, East Forsyth HS

Credit: East Forsyth Baseball

2nd Round

47.  Chicago Cubs:  Jackson Ferris, Pitcher, IMG Academy (Spent First Two HS Seasons at Mount Airy HS)

Credit: IMG Academy

66.  San Francisco Giants:  Carson Whisenhunt, Pitcher, East Carolina

Credit: AP Images
East Carolina starting pitcher Carson Whisenhunt throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

6th Round:

189. Boston Red Sox: Alex Hoppe, Pitcher, UNCG

Credit: UNCG Athletics

191. Chicago White Sox:  Eric Adler, Pitcher, Wake Forest

Credit: WFU Athletics

7th Round:

216. Tampa Bay Rays: Hogan Windish, 2B, UNCG

Credit: UNCG Athletics

217. St. Louis Cardinals: Alex Iadisernia, OF, Elon

Credit: Elon Athletics

9th Round:

279. Boston Red Sox: Brooks Brannon, Catcher, Randleman HS

284. Tampa Bay Rays: Chris Villaman, Pitcher, Ledford HS & NC State

Credit: AP Images
North Carolina State's Chris Villaman (16) pitches during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

10th Round:

293. Chicago Cubs: Brody McCullough, Pitcher, Sheets Memorial Christian HS & Wingate University

