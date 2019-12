Winston-Salem, N.C.--The 2019 Frank Spencer Classic tips off Thursday in Winston-Salem.

First Round and Semifinal Games will be played at Reynolds HS and North Forsyth HS with Saturday's Championship games taking place inside the LJVM Coliseum.

Pepsi Bracket: Thursday & Friday at Reynolds High School

No. 1 Mount Tabor vs. No. 8 Reagan (11am)

No. 4 Parkland vs. No. 5 West Stokes (1pm)

No. 2 Reynolds vs. No. 7 Atkins (3pm)

No. 3 WS Prep vs. No. 6 East Forsyth (5pm)

Wake Forest Health Sports Medicine Bracket: Thursday & Friday at North Forsyth High School

No. 1 Glenn vs. No. 8 Carver (11am)

No. 4 North Surry vs. No. 5 Mount Airy (1pm)

No. 2 North Forsyth vs. No. 7 West Forsyth (3pm)

No. 3 South Stokes vs. No. 6 Walkertown (5pm)