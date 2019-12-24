Greensboro, N.C.--The 44th Anniversary HAECO Invitational starts Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Women's Bracket:

First Round Games December 26th:

No. 1 Ragsdale vs. No. 8 Smith (3pm on Court 1)

No. 4 Northern Guilford vs. No. 5 Dudley (4:30pm on Court 1)

No. 2 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 7 Page (5:30pm on Court 2)

No. 3 Greensboro Day vs. No. 6 Grimsley (7pm on Court 2)

Men's Bracket:

First Round Games December 26th:

No. 1 Greensboro Day vs. No. 8 Ragsdale (6pm on Court 1)

No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Page (7:30pm on Court 1)

No. 2 Smith vs. No. 7 Northern Guilford (2:30pm on Court 2)

No. 3 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 6 Grimsley (4pm on Court 2)

► Tournament Notes:

■ The Greensboro Day School men won their seventh-consecutive tournament championship in 2018 and made tournament history. No other team had ever won seven-consecutive titles. Going back to their 2011 title, the Bengals won 23 consecutive HAECO Invitational games before losing to Northwest Guilford in the 2018 championship game.

NW Guilford Wins 2018 HAECO Invitational

■ Greensboro Day men’s coach Freddy Johnson is the only coach in tournament history who won seven-consecutive HAECO Invitational titles. His seven-year run (2011-’17) followed the four-year run he enjoyed during 2005-08. Johnson has 16 HAECO Invitational titles – more than any other coach in tournament history. Coach Johnson is a member of the North Carolina and Guilford County Sports Halls of Fame.

■ The Page High School women (1988–’92), the Western Guilford women (1992-’95), the Greensboro Day School men (2005-’08) and the Northwest Guilford women (2014-’17) are the only teams that won four consecutive HAECO Invitational titles.

■ The Greensboro Day School men lead the overall HAECO Invitational history with 16 tournament championships; Page High School leads the women’s tournament history with 13 tournament titles.

■ Former Page High School coaches Luke McKeel, Deborah Jones and Kathy Turner won the Pirates’ 13 HAECO Invitational women’s championships. McKeel won seven of the first nine tournaments, Jones won four including three straight from 2011-’13, and Turner won the other two Lady Pirate titles.

■ Either Page High School or Northwest Guilford played in every women’s championship game since 2003. Page played in five of the last nine, and Northwest played in 13 of the last 16 including each of the last six. In addition, either the Lady Vikings or the Lady Pirates won seven of the last eight tournaments.

■ The Northwest Guilford Lady Vikings have played in the championship game in 13 of the last 16 years winning seven times. Former coach Darlene Joyner joined the Vikings in 2002, and all of their championship-game appearances came under Coach Joyner meaning she made 13 appearances in the championship game in her 17 seasons as the Vikings’ coach. Joyner was inducted into the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

■ Page star Paris Kea became the first three-time MVP in tournament history in 2014. Five players did it twice, but only the former Page Pirate did it three times.

► Women’s Stats: The Page Pirates have won more women’s tournaments than any other school with 13 titles. The Lady Pirates have played for the championship 18 times, also more than any other team.

■ Championships ■ Title Game Appearances

■ Page High School - 13 ■ Page High School - 18

■ Northwest Guilford - 7 ■ Northwest Guilford - 13

■ Page High School - 5 ■ Smith High School - 10

■ Western Guilford - 4 ■ Dudley High School - 9

■ Smith High School - 3 ■ Grimsley High School - 7

■ Northeast Guilford - 3 ■ Western Guilford - 6

■ Ragsdale High School - 2 ■ Northeast Guilford - 5

■ Dudley High School - 1 ■ Ragsdale High School - 2

■ Northern Guilford - 2

■ Eastern Guilford - 2

► Men’s Stats: Greensboro Day School has won more men’s championships than any other school taking top honors 16 times in 21 title-game appearances.

■ Championships ■ Title Game Appearances

■ Greensboro Day - 16 ■ Greensboro Day School - 21

■ Dudley High School - 10 ■ Dudley High School - 19

■ Page High School - 8 ■ Grimsley High School - 13

■ Grimsley High School - 6 ■ Page High School - 13

■ Smith High School - 2 ■ Smith High School - 8

■ Northwest Guilford - 1 ■ Northwest Guilford - 4

■ Northern Guilford - 2

■ Northeast Guilford - 2

■ Northern Guilford - 1

■ Southeast Guilford - 1

■ Southwest Guilford - 1

■ Eastern Guilford - 1

■ Ragsdale High School - 1