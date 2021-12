2021 Frank Spencer Holiday Classic Scores & Highlights

All Games will be played at Reynolds High School and North Forsyth High School

2021 Frank Spencer Holiday Classic

Pepsi Bracket :

First Round Games:

No. 1 Mount Tabor 76 Walkertown 64 (F)

No. 2 Reynolds 66 Mount Airy 45 (F)

No. 3 East Forsyth vs. No. 6 North Surry (5:30pm Tuesday at Reynolds HS)

No. 4 Atkins vs. No. 5 Glenn (7pm Tuesday at Reynolds HS)

WS/FCS Bracket:

First Round Games:

No. 1 Reagan 70 Carver 27 (F)

No. 7 North Forsyth 64 No. 2 West Forsyth 46 (F)

No. 3 WS Prep vs. No. 6 Parkland (5:30pm Tuesday at North Forsyth HS)