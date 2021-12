All games will be played at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

2021 HAECOisHiring.Com Invitational Scores & Highlights

Women's Bracket:

First Round Games:

No. 8 Dudley vs. No. 1 NW Guilford (3pm on Court 1)

No. 5 Page vs. No. 4 Greensboro Day (4:30pm on Court 1)

No. 7 Grimsley vs. No. 2 Ragsdale (5:30pm on Court 2)

No. 6 SE Guilford vs. No. 3 Smith (7pm on Court 2)

Men's Bracket:

First Round Games:

No. 8 SE Guilford vs. No. 1 Greensboro Day (6pm on Court 1)

No. 5 Smith vs. No. 4 Dudley (7:30pm on Court 1)

No. 7 Ragsdale vs. No. 2 Grimsley (2:30pn on Court 2)