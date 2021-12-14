45th HAECOisHiring.com Invitational Pre-Tournament Notes

All Games will be played in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center from Dec. 27-29th.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - - The 45th HAECOisHiring.com Invitational is set for December 27-29, 2021 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. The tournament returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-tournament notes along with the tournament seeds and brackets are below:

► 2021 Participating Schools: Dudley High School, Greensboro Day School, Grimsley High School, Northwest Guilford, Page High School, Ragsdale High School, Smith High School and Southeast Guilford High School.

► Tickets: HAECOisHiring.com Invitational tickets are available through the participating schools or at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. Tournament books containing tickets for all games are $20. Single-session tickets are $10 for the opening and semi-final rounds and $15 for championship day. Single session tickets are only available at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center box office.

► 2021 Women’s Seeds

1. Northwest Guilford

2. Ragsdale High School

3. Smith High School

4. Greensboro Day School

5. Page High School

6. Southeast Guilford

7. Grimsley High School

8. Dudley High School

► 2021 Men’s Seeds

1. Greensboro Day School

2. Grimsley High School

3. Northwest Guilford

4. Dudley High School

5. Smith High School

6. Page High School

7. Ragsdale Guilford

8. Southeast High School

► HAECO Americas and Aviation Careers: As part of its effort to expose Piedmont Triad high school students to their industry and encourage them to discover the available career opportunities in the aviation and aerospace fields, HAECO staff will be onsite throughout the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational to talk with students and their parents who want to learn more about HAECO and the aviation industry at large. HAECO personnel will be located just inside the tournament’s main entrance giving families the opportunity to stop by on their way in or out of the tournament. In addition, HAECO will have an information station near the Hangar hospitality area at the north end of court No. 1.

► Welcome Southeast Guilford High School: Southeast Guilford High School returns to the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational for the first time since the 1980s. In 1983, Southeast advanced to the men’s championship game but lost to Dudley 62-60. Southeast replaced Northern Guilford High School after the Nighthawks withdrew from the tournament due to conference realignment.

► Opening-Round Court Assignments: New in 2019, both top seeds will play their opening-round games on court No. 1. The top half of both the men’s and women’s brackets will open play on court No. 1 with the bottom half of both brackets opening play on court No. 2. Second-round consolation games will be played on court 2 with the men’s and women’s semifinals on court 1.

► Championship Game Teams Celebrate at HAECO: For the last several years, HAECOisHiring.com Invitational championship and runner-up teams have been invited to HAECO for a championship celebration and tour of the facility. The four teams participating in the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational championship games will be invited to the celebration in early January at HAECO at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Winning teams in the four semifinal games will receive additional information after their semifinal victories

► Contributions to the Schools: Many things make the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational exceptional, but what makes it unique is that tournament proceeds are donated to charity and the participating schools. In 2019, the eight participating schools each received $12,500 meaning the tournament donated $100,000 to the schools. In recent years, the Greensboro Sports Council made the following donations to the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational participating schools: 2008: $96,000, 2009: $80,000, 2010: $86,000, 2011: $100,000, 2012: $108,000, 2013: $112,000, 2014: $112,000, 2015: $112,000, 2016: $100,000, 2017: $100,000, 2018: $80,000, 2019: $100,000, 2020: $22,000 (no tournament). That’s a total of $1,208,000 since 2008.

► The Tournament: More than four decades ago, seven Greensboro Sports Council members envisioned a high school basketball tournament that would raise funds for its participating schools. The HAECOisHiring.com Invitational was founded in 1976 as the Little 4. At that time, the Big Four Atlantic Coast Conference schools, Duke, N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill and Wake Forest, competed in the Big 4 Tournament in the Greensboro Coliseum. The HAECOisHiring.com Invitational was created to mirror the tournament that showcased North Carolina’s ACC teams. In 1978, the tournament expanded to eight teams with Ragsdale, High Point Andrews, High Point Central and Thomasville High School joining the original four. In 1979 and ’80, the tournament returned to its original schools before expanding to eight teams permanently in 1981. The women’s side of the tournament began in 1980. For a more complete look at tournament history, please visit https://www.HAECOInvitational.com/.

► Tournament Notes:

■ The Greensboro Day School men won their seventh-consecutive tournament championship in 2017 and made tournament history. No other team had ever won seven-consecutive titles. Going back to their 2011 title, the Bengals won 23 consecutive HAECOisHiring.com Invitational games before losing to Northwest Guilford in the 2018 championship game.

■ Greensboro Day men’s coach Freddy Johnson is the only coach in tournament history who won seven-consecutive HAECOisHiring.com Invitational titles. His seven-year run (2011-’17) followed the four-year run he enjoyed during 2005-‘08. Johnson has 17 HAECOisHiring.com Invitational titles – more than any other coach in tournament history. Coach Johnson is a member of the North Carolina and Guilford County Sports Halls of Fame.

■ The Greensboro Day School men have enjoyed an impressive presence in the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational championship game. The Bengals played for the title in each of the last nine tournaments and 13 of the last 15 tournaments.

■ The Page High School women (1988–’92), the Western Guilford women (1992-’95), the Greensboro Day School men (2005-’08) and the Northwest Guilford women (2014-’17) are the only teams that won four consecutive HAECOisHiring.com Invitational titles.

■ The Greensboro Day School men lead the overall HAECOisHiring.com Invitational history with 17 tournament championships; Page High School leads the women’s tournament history with 13 tournament titles.

■ Former Page High School coaches Luke McKeel, Deborah Jones and Kathy Turner won the Pirates’ 13 HAECOisHiring.com Invitational women’s championships. McKeel won seven of the first nine tournaments, Jones won four including three straight from 2011-’13, and Turner won the other two Lady Pirate titles.

■ Either Page High School or Northwest Guilford played in every women’s championship game since 2003. In addition, either the Lady Vikings or the Lady Pirates won eight of the last nine tournaments.

■ The Northwest Guilford Lady Vikings have played in the championship game in 14 of the last 17 years winning eight times. Former coach Darlene Joyner joined the Vikings in 2002 and was inducted into the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Current coach Haley Hackett led the Vikings to the title in her only previous tournament.

■ Page star Paris Kea is the only three-time MVP in tournament history earning that honor in 2011, ’12 and ‘13. Five players did it twice, but only the former Page Pirate did it three times.

► Women’s Stats: The Page Pirates have won more women’s tournaments than any other school with 13 titles. The Lady Pirates have played for the championship 18 times, also more than any other team.

■ Championships ■ Title Game Appearances

■ Page High School - 13 ■ Page High School - 18

■ Northwest Guilford - 8 ■ Northwest Guilford - 14

■ Page High School - 5 ■ Smith High School - 10

■ Western Guilford - 4 ■ Dudley High School - 9

■ Smith High School - 3 ■ Grimsley High School - 7

■ Northeast Guilford - 3 ■ Western Guilford - 6

■ Ragsdale High School - 2 ■ Northeast Guilford - 5

■ Dudley High School - 1 ■ Ragsdale High School - 3

■ Northern Guilford - 2

■ Eastern Guilford - 2

► Men’s Stats: Greensboro Day School has won more men’s championships than any other school taking top honors 16 times in 21 title-game appearances.

■ Championships ■ Title Game Appearances

■ Greensboro Day - 17 ■ Greensboro Day School - 22

■ Dudley High School - 10 ■ Dudley High School - 19

■ Page High School - 8 ■ Grimsley High School - 13

■ Grimsley High School - 6 ■ Page High School - 13

■ Smith High School - 2 ■ Smith High School - 9

■ Northwest Guilford - 1 ■ Northwest Guilford - 4

■ Northern Guilford - 2

■ Northeast Guilford - 2

■ Northern Guilford - 1

■ Southeast Guilford - 1

■ Southwest Guilford - 1

■ Eastern Guilford - 1

■ Ragsdale High School - 1

► Coaching Statistics:

■ Women’s Wins by Coach: ■ Men’s Wins by Coach:

- Darlene Joyner (NWG) 7 - Freddy Johnson (GDS) 17

- Luke McKeel (PHS) 7 - Mac Morris (PHS) 7

- Deborah Jones (PHS) 4 - David Price (DHS) 7

- Ginger Moore (WG 4 - Phil Weaver (GHS) 4

- Phil Weaver (GHS) 3 - Lee Reavis (NWG) 1

- Mike Bradley (NEG) 2 - Darren Corbett (GHS) 1

- Rick Hartsook (GHS) 2 - Bill Chambers (DHS) 1

- Kathy Turner (PHS) 2 - Jack Chatham (DHS) 1

- Ben Bradford (RHS) 1 - Steve Hankins (DHS) 1

- Haley Hackett 1 - Robert Kent (PHS) 1

- Kris Britton (DHS) 1 - Jerry Fuqua (RHS) 1

- Hank Bullard (SHS) 1 - Art Wade (SHS) 1

- Crystal Hazelwood (NEG) 1 - Bill Walton (GHS) 1

- Ashton Jeffries (SHS) 1