Friday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Boys High School Basketball Scores
Mount Tabor 52 Dudley 44 (F)
Smith 60 SW Guilford 54 (F/OT)
Northern Guilford 74 Morehead 44 (F)
North Forsyth 39 Carver 37 (F)
Glenn 57 Reynolds 56 (F)
North Surry 84 Atkins 64 (F)
Davie County 74 East Forsyth 72 (F)
Greensboro Day 74 Westchester County Day 39 (F)
West Forsyth 39 Reagan 34 (F)
McMichael 71 NE Guilford 51 (F)
Ledford 49 Thomasville 48 (F)
Western Alamance 59 Eastern Alamance 52 (F)
Bishop McGuinness 67 North Stokes 50 (F)
Mount Airy 67 South Stokes 25 (F)
Trinity 71 HP Andrews 53 (F)
Girls High School Basketball Scores
NW Guilford 54 Page 46 (F)
West Forsyth 53 Reagan 39 (F)
Asheboro 51 SW Randolph 32 (F)
North Davidson 70 South Rowan 20 (F)
East Forsyth 86 Davie County 42 (F)
Northern Guilford 52 Morehead 10 (F)
HP Christian 61 Forsyth Country Day 42 (F)
Greensboro Day 62 Westchester County Day 5 (F)
North Surry 66 Atkins 14 (F)
West Stokes 47 Surry Central 35 (F)
Randleman 48 Eastern Randolph 41 (F)
Bishop McGuinness 59 North Stokes 18 (F)
HP Andrews 48 Trinity 29 (F)
Mount Airy 61 South Stokes 36 (F)