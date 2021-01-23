x
Friday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

NW Guilford girls and Mount Tabor boys were among tonight's winners.

Boys High School Basketball Scores

Mount Tabor 52  Dudley 44 (F)

Smith 60  SW Guilford 54 (F/OT)

Northern Guilford 74  Morehead 44 (F)

North Forsyth 39  Carver 37 (F)

Glenn 57  Reynolds 56 (F)

North Surry 84  Atkins 64 (F)

Davie County 74  East Forsyth 72 (F)

Greensboro Day 74  Westchester County Day 39 (F)

West Forsyth 39  Reagan 34 (F)

McMichael 71  NE Guilford 51 (F)

Ledford 49  Thomasville 48 (F)

Western Alamance 59  Eastern Alamance 52 (F)

Bishop McGuinness 67  North Stokes 50 (F)

Mount Airy 67  South Stokes 25 (F)

Trinity 71  HP Andrews 53 (F)

Girls High School Basketball Scores

NW Guilford 54  Page 46 (F)

West Forsyth 53  Reagan 39 (F)

Asheboro 51  SW Randolph 32 (F)

North Davidson 70  South Rowan 20  (F)

East Forsyth 86  Davie County 42 (F)

Northern Guilford 52  Morehead 10  (F)

HP Christian 61  Forsyth Country Day 42 (F)

Greensboro Day 62  Westchester County Day 5 (F)

North Surry 66  Atkins 14 (F)

West Stokes 47  Surry Central 35 (F)

Randleman 48  Eastern Randolph 41 (F)

Bishop McGuinness 59  North Stokes 18  (F)

HP Andrews 48  Trinity 29 (F)

Mount Airy 61  South Stokes 36 (F)