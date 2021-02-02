Greensboro Day School’s Freddy Johnson wins 1,100th career game as Bengals Head Coach

With this victory, Coach Johnson became just the 8th high school boys’ basketball coach to reach this milestone.

Greensboro, NC--Freddy Johnson, reached milestone win 1,100 tonight as the GDS boys' basketball team defeated Caldwell Academy 75-47.

The Bengals opened the game on all cylinders with multiple steals by Nik Graves '22 leading to fast break points for himself and others, opening up a 17-9 advantage at the end of the 1st quarter. Tyler Lundblade '21 knocked down 2 3-point baskets early for 6 of his 12 first half points. More pressure from the Bengals in the second quarter opened up the halftime lead to 38-15.

Coach Johnson went to his bench early as all 14 Bengals in uniform logged minutes in the first half.

The Bengals extended their lead to 52-23 with 4:39 to play in the 3rd quarter. Coach Johnson went to his bench removing his starters for the final time from the game. Julius Reese provided the offensive spark in the 3rd period tallying 7 points in the period. Excellent defense in the 3rd period led to a 61-35 at the end of the quarter.

The Bengals moved on to win by a final score of 75-47 with 13 of the 14 Bengals recording points in the win. (Tyler Lundblade: 16; Michael Zanoni: 10; Nik Graves: 7; Julius Reese: 7; CJ Collins: 7; Jaydon Young: 2; Jackson Noble: 4; Will Michael: 4; Cam Leake: 4; Cam Spencer: 5; Donovan Stricklin: 4; Luke Brewington:2; Ege Katitas 3)

With this victory, Coach Johnson became just the 8th high school boys’ basketball coach to reach this milestone.

The Bengals are now 20-5 on the season. The program has now reached the 20-win mark for the 29th consecutive season under Coach Johnson’s leadership.

Top 10 All-Time

High School Boys’ Basketball Coaches

1. Robert Hughes 1,333

2. Morgan Wootten 1,274

3. Steve Smith* 1,188

4. Bob Hurley 1,185

5. Gary McKnight* 1,161

6. Ralph Tasker 1,122

7. Richard Duease* 1,120

8. Freddy Johnson* 1,100

9. Bill Krueger 1,096

10. Charles Smith* 1,092

*Active Coaches

Coach Freddy Johnson Milestone Wins:

1 – 12/13/77 - Won 49-48 vs. North State (4th game of season) (77-78 season)

100 – 8th game of the 84-85 season

200 – 11/89 GDS vs. Oak Ridge Academy: 77-38 (1st game of the season)

250 - 1/17/92 GDS vs. Ravenscroft: 59-49

300 - 2/7/94 - GDS vs. Woodland Christian: 110-51

400 - 11/28/97 - GDS vs. Cresset: 62-34 (Game played at Wesleyan)

500 - 12/29/00 - GDS vs. Dudley: 55-49 (Little 4 Championship game at Greensboro Special Events Center)

600 - 2/27/04 - GDS vs. Forsyth Country Day School: 61-42 (State playoffs at N. Raleigh Christian)

700 - 11/19/07 - GDS vs. Mt. Zion: 67-45

750 - 2/27/09 - GDS vs. Forsyth Country Day School (semifinals of State playoffs)

800 - 2/7/11 - GDS vs. Calvary Baptist: 67-27

819 - 1/7/12 - GDS at Providence Day School: 87-47 (NC state record)

900 - 11/18/14 - GDS vs. Covenant Day School: 73-30

1,000 – 11/28/17 – GDS vs. Vance High School: 59-28

1,100 - 2/1/21 - GDS vs. Caldwell Academy: 75-47

By decade:

70’s – 27-32 in 3 seasons

80’s – 198-93 in 10 seasons

90’s – 260-82 in 10 seasons

00’s – 291-44 in 10 seasons

10’s – 304-49 in 10 seasons

20’s – 20-5 in 1 season