NCHSAA Basketball Playoff Fourth Round Games featuring Triad Schools

Tonight's winner advance to Saturday's Regional Finals

NCHSAA State Basketball Playoff Games Featuring Triad High Schools

Fourth Round Boys:

3A West:

No. 22 West Charlotte vs. No. 10 Smith

2A West:

No. 6 Salisbury vs. No. 2 Reidsville

1A West:

No. 3 Eastern Randolph vs. No. 2 South Stokes

No. 4 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 1 Mountain Heritage

Fourth Round Girls:

3A West:

No. 4 Smith vs. No. 1 West Rowan

2A West:

No. 5 East Burke vs. No. 1 Randleman

1A West:

No. 3 Cherokee vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness

