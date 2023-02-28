NCHSAA Basketball Playoff Fourth Round Games featuring Triad Schools

NCHSAA State Basketball Playoff Games Featuring Triad High Schools
Fourth Round Boys:
3A West:
No. 22 West Charlotte vs. No. 10 Smith
2A West:
No. 6 Salisbury vs. No. 2 Reidsville
1A West:
No. 3 Eastern Randolph vs. No. 2 South Stokes
No. 4 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 1 Mountain Heritage
Fourth Round Girls:
3A West:
No. 4 Smith vs. No. 1 West Rowan
2A West:
No. 5 East Burke vs. No. 1 Randleman
1A West:
No. 3 Cherokee vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness
