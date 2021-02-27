NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs 3rd Round Games Featuring Triad High Schools

Today's winners advance to Semifinal play on Tuesday.

NCHSAA Basketball 3rd Round Playoff Games Featuring Triad Schools

Girls:

3A: No. 7 Asheboro at No. 3 Eastern Alamance

3A: No. 9 Farmville Central at No. 5 Randleman

2A: No. 5 Bunker Hill at No. 1West Stokes

2A: No. 14 Croatan at No. 2 McMichael

1A: No. 15 Bishop McGuinness at No. 6 Mitchell

Boys:

4A: No. 4 Reynolds at No. 1 Ardrey Kell

3A: No. 6 Mount Tabor at No. 2 Weddington

3A: No. 10 Northern Guilford at No. 6 West Carteret

2A: No. 9 Farmville Central at No. 5 Reidsville