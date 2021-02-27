NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs 3rd Round Games Featuring Triad High Schools

NCHSAA Basketball 3rd Round Playoff Games Featuring Triad Schools
Girls:
3A: No. 7 Asheboro at No. 3 Eastern Alamance
3A: No. 9 Farmville Central at No. 5 Randleman
2A: No. 5 Bunker Hill at No. 1West Stokes
2A: No. 14 Croatan at No. 2 McMichael
1A: No. 15 Bishop McGuinness at No. 6 Mitchell
Boys:
4A: No. 4 Reynolds at No. 1 Ardrey Kell
3A: No. 6 Mount Tabor at No. 2 Weddington
3A: No. 10 Northern Guilford at No. 6 West Carteret
2A: No. 9 Farmville Central at No. 5 Reidsville
1A: No. 10 Mountain Island Charter at No. 6 Mount Airy