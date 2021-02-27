x
HS Basketball

NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs 3rd Round Games Featuring Triad High Schools

Today's winners advance to Semifinal play on Tuesday.

Girls:

3A:  No. 7 Asheboro  at  No. 3 Eastern Alamance  

3A:  No. 9 Farmville Central  at  No. 5 Randleman

2A:  No. 5 Bunker Hill  at  No. 1West Stokes

2A:  No. 14 Croatan  at  No. 2 McMichael

1A: No. 15 Bishop McGuinness  at  No. 6 Mitchell

Boys:

4A:  No. 4 Reynolds  at  No. 1 Ardrey Kell

3A:  No. 6  Mount Tabor  at  No. 2 Weddington

3A:  No. 10 Northern Guilford  at  No. 6 West Carteret

2A:  No. 9 Farmville Central  at  No. 5 Reidsville

1A:  No. 10 Mountain Island Charter at No. 6 Mount Airy