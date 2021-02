NCHSAA First Round Basketball Playoff games featuring Triad High Schools

First round games are set for Tuesday night

NCHSAA Basketball Playoff First Round Games

Boys:

4A West: No. 12 Glenn at No. 5 Page

4A West: No. 13 Myers Park at No. 4 Reynolds

4A West: No. 11 Grimsley at No. 6 Panther Creek

3A West: No. 11 Charlotte Catholic at No. 6 Mount Tabor

3A West: No. 13 Dudley at No. 4 Crest

3A East: No. 9 East Wake at No. 8 Eastern Guilford

3A East: No. 10 Northern Guilford at No. 7 East Chapel Hill

3A East: No. 11 Williams at No. 6 West Carteret

2A West: No. 11 East Lincoln at No. 6 North Davidson

2A West: No. 9 Atkins at No. 8 West Stanly

2A West: No. 14 Forbush at No. 3 North Lincoln

2A West: No. 16 Ledford at No. 1 Hendersonville

2A East: No. 13 Kinston at No. 4 Randleman

2A East: No. 12 Red Spring at No. 5 Reidsville

2A East: No. 10 Morehead at No. 7 St. Pauls

2A East: No. 11 Trinity at No. 6 James Kenan

1A West: No. 14 Uwharrie Charter at No. 3 Starmount

1A West: No. 11 Christ the King at No. 6 Mount Airy

1A West: No. 15 WS Prep at No. 2 Hayesville

Girls:

4A West: No. 13 Ragsdale at No. 4 East Forsyth

4A West: No. 12 Independence at No. 5 NW Guilford

4A West: No. 15 West Forsyth at No. 2 South Caldwell

3A West: No. 10 Charlotte Catholic at No. 7 Dudley

3A West: No. 15 SW Guilford at No. 2 Enka

3A East: No. 14 Harnett Central at No. 3 Eastern Alamance

3A East: No. 10 Chapel Hill at No. 7 Asheboro

3A East: No. 11 SE Guilford at No. 6 Rocky Mount

3A East: No. 15 Northern Guilford at No. 2 D.H. Conley

2A West: No. 16 Ledford at No. 1 West Stokes

2A West: No. 12 North Davidson at No. 5 Bunker Hill

2A West: No. 10 North Surry at No. 7 West Wilkes

2A West: No. 15 Wilkes Central at No. 2 Mountain Heritage

2A East: No. 15 North Lenior at No. 2 McMichael

2A East: No. 13 Wheatmore at No. 4 Reidsville

2A East: No. 12 Midway at No. 5 Randleman

1A West: No. 16 Clove Garden at No. 1 East Surry

1A West: No. 10 Christ the King at No. 7 Elkin

1A West: No. 15 Bishop McGuinness at No. 2 Bessemer City