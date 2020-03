NCHSAA 4TH ROUND BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

4A West Men:

No. 3 NW Guilford at No. 2 Olympic

3A West Men:

No. 9 Smith at No. 5 Huss

2A West Men:

No. 3 Shelby at No. 2 West Stokes

2A East Men:

No. 4 Reidsville at No. 1 South Granville

1A West Men:

No. 3 Mountain Island Charter at No. 2 WS Prep

4A West Women:

No. 4 NW Guilford at No. 1 Mallard Creek

3A West Women:

No. 3 Cuthbertson at No. 2 SE Guilford

2A West Women:

No. 4 Forbush vs. No. 1 Salisbury

No. 3 Kinston at No. 2 Randleman

1A West Women:

No. 4 East Surry at No. 1 Murphy

1A East Women:

No. 9 Bishop McGuinness at John A. Holmes

NCHSAA 3rd Round Scores & Highlights

NCHSAA 3rd Round Basketball Playoff Games featuring Triad High Schools No. 1 North Mecklenburg 83 No. 9 Grimsley 66 (F) No. 3 NW Guilford 57 No. 6 Ardrey Kell 46 (F) No. 9 Smith 59 No. 1 Mount Tabor 25 (F) No. 4 Clayton 67 No. 5 Eastern Guilford 53 (F) No. 2 West Stokes 74 No. 7 Hendersonville 55 (F) No.

NCHSAA 1st Round Scores & Highlights